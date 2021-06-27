National Pension Service Buys 19,575 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $338,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

