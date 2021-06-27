National Pension Service Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $193,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $46.38. 49,074,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

