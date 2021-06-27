National Pension Service Has $203.68 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $203,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. 6,992,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.