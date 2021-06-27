National Pension Service Has $240.34 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,052 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $240,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,463. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

