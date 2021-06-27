National Pension Service Has $261.09 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,139 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $261,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 432,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,427,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,633,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.