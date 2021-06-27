National Pension Service Has $296.94 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,644 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $296,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $579.66. 2,133,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.41. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $582.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.