National Pension Service Has $339.11 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $339,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 21,101,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,617,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

