National Pension Service Has $801.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $801,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,450.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,461.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

