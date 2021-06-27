National Pension Service Purchases 64,183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $241,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $146.41. 6,387,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

