National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of National Retail Properties worth $90,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

