Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $642,271.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $642,271.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003681 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052013 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00035431 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,034,287 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.