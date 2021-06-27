Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.67% of Neogen worth $79,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,615. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $45.95 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.