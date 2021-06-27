NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,424 shares of company stock worth $2,108,551. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

