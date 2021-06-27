NEST Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.03 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and $6.03 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

