Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 182,454 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.43% of International Game Technology worth $46,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 47.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,719,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

