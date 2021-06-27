Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Bandwidth worth $44,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 91.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $138.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

