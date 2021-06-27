Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,649 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $312.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $228.81 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

