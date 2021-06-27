Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Duke Realty worth $43,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.