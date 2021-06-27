Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $56,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $412.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

