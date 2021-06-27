Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $43.77 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of PagSeguro Digital worth $43,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

