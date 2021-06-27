Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $44.04 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Regency Centers worth $44,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.