Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45.72 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,560 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Lincoln National worth $45,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.