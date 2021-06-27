Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.07. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

