Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $47.56 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $47,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.