Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 311,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Western Digital worth $46,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Western Digital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

WDC opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

