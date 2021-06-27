Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 115,142 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 115,142 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $46,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

ORA stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.