Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 66,479 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.78% of Verint Systems worth $52,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

VRNT opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -252.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

