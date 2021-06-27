Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,028 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $46,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.20 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

