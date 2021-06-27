Neural Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $76,325.99 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $76,325.99 and $552.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

