Neurotoken Market Cap Hits $4.66 Million (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $1,807.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neurotoken Coin Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Neurotoken Coin Trading

