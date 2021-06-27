New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,947,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of New York Community Bancorp worth $87,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.36 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.