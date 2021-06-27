New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 58,875 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

