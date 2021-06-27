New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Banc of California worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

