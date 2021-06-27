New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,200 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $85,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of American Well by 37,559.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 593,441 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -6.05.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

