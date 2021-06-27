New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,818 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of The Joint worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,203 shares of company stock valued at $34,018,194. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

