New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 32,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 174.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last quarter.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.32 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.