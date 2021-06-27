New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

