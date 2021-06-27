New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.75 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

