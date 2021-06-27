New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

