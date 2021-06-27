New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Cowen worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.