New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.10 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of iStar worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iStar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iStar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of iStar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

