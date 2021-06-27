New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 633,981 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $10,596,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $28.45 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.