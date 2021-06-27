New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

