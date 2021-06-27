New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

