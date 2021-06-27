New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of PC Connection worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after buying an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

