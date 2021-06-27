New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 116,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 172,767 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 359,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.