New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.77 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

