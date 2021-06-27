New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.11. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

