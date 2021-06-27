New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,700 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.