New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 28,364 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Energy Recovery worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 341,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

ERII stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

